10 Fascinating Facts About The Fabulous Life Of Hedge Funder Kyle Bass

Michael Lewis’ book, Boomerang starts at the home of Texas hedge fund manager, Kyle Bass. 

If you don’t know about Bass, you should. He manages Hayman Capital, and made a ton of money predicting the subprime mortgage crises. Now he’s betting all of his money that sovereign debt will be the next big thing to take down the world.

He started off betting against Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and Greece back in 2008 (not bad a bad call, obviously).

Today, he’s having an excellent day. That’s because since then, he bet a ton of money against France. And you know what ratings agencies are saying about France today.

That aside though, Kyle Bass’s worst day is still a great day for most people anyway. Let’s just put it this way, he’s an interesting man with a lot of toys.

Kyle Bass learned to love trading by playing Risk as a child.

Michael Lewis wondered how a Texan who had barely left the country could be so interested in the debt of foreign countries, especially Iceland-- which was Bass' first obsession.

Very simple. Bass loves Risk, and Iceland was his favourite place to put troops because they're easy to defend there.

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

He has a plan for when every thing crashes — buy guns and gold.

He even told his mum:

'You need physical gold.

Aside from gold bricks, he also keeps platinum bars.

Some is in his desk at Hayman, some is in vaults in Houston.

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

Some things he collects are a little strange— like nickels.

This is less strange— Bass also has a ton of semi-automatic weapons.

Latest issue U.S. Army sniper rifle with infared scopes.

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

Also explosives that he buys online and has Fed-Exed to his house.

He blows up beaver dams on his property with them sometimes.

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

Speaking of his property, he has a 41,000 square foot ranch house outside Dallas.

With thousands of acres of land attached.

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

And how does he get around that land? With a U.S. Army Jeep!

To match the guns, naturally.

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

But the jeep isn't his only vehicle. He goes to work in a tricked out Hummer.

Lewis says that there's a button you can push in the car that will automatically coat the road behind it with giant tacks...cartoon style.

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

He also spends money on his favourite cause. Wounded veterans.

Bass has a bumper sticker on his car that says, 'God Bless our troops, especially our snipers.'

Source: Boomerang, by Michael Lewis

