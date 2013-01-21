10 Fascinating Facts About Earth

So you are simultaneously hurtling around the Sun at 66,600 mph while sitting on a rock that is spinning at 1,070 mph.

On top of that, our whole solar system is rocketing through space around the centre of the Milky Way at around 559,234 mph.

On top of that, our galaxy is hurtling through space at around 671,080 mph, with respect to our local group of galaxies.

On top of that, for all we know, our entire Universe is hurtling through some unknown medium at some other ridiculous speed.