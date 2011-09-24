10 Fascinating Facts About Beauty

Photo: www.skinnyvscurvy.com

HNR has a well researched piece about attractiveness. 10 points worth noting:

On measures of affect and mood, physically attractive people score higher than less physically attractive people.

People perceive physically attractive people as smarter, more successful, more sociable, more dominant, sexually warmer, mentally healthier and higher in self-esteem than their physically unattractive counterparts. While this ‘beauty is good’ effect is moderately strong, studies show that attractive people are neither more nor less intelligent than less attractive people.

Physically attractive people are more relaxed and socially adept and less socially anxious and lonely than less physically attractive people.

We are more likely to divulge personal information about ourselves to physically attractive people than we are to divulge less physically attractive people.

We are more likely to help a physically attractive person than we are a physically unattractive person.

If we are presented with a group of people and asked to use non-physical cues to identify who has psychopathology, we are more likely identify physically unattractive people as we are to identify more physically attractive people.

Physically attractive people with psychological disturbance are judged to be more maladjusted and to have a poorer prognosis than less physically attractive people with the same psychological disturbance.

A physically attractive person charged with the same crime as a less attractive person is more likely to be found not guilty of that crime. Physically attractive individuals found guilty of a particular crime are more likely to receive more lenient sentences than less attractive defendants. In court cases in which the crime is sex-related, physically unattractive defendants are considered to be more dangerous than better-looking offenders. This effect is often independent of the actual grooming or attire of the defendant.

Good-looking faces trigger the same kinds of brain networks that are activated when people become addicted to cocaine and gambling.

There appears to be a universal, cross-cultural undesirability for people with facial disfigurements and other flaws. Even babies seem to prefer physically attractive faces to physically unattractive ones.

More here and here.



Want to learn even more? Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Permalink [Leave a comment »

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.