10 Famous Quotes That Are Misattributed

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Didn’t Ingrid Bergman say, “Play it again, Sam”?And surely it Vince Lombardi said, “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing,” right?



Actually they didn’t. These catchphrases are some of a wide range of quotes that have been misreferenced or misquoted so many times that people take them as fact.

With help from Ralph Keyes, author of The Quote Verifier, and Louis Menand at The New Yorker, we’ve tracked down the truth behind 10 famous quotes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.