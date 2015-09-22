9 facts that reveal the absurdity of Pablo Escobar's wealth

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

The “king of cocaine” was the son of a poor Colombian farmer. But by the time he was 35, he was one of the world’s wealthiest men.

Despite his humble origins, Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria became the infamous leader of the Medellín cartel — responsible for 80% of the global cocaine market.

“El Patron,” as he’s often called, brought in an estimated $US420 million a week in revenue, easily making him one of the wealthiest drug lords in history.

While verifying Escobar’s wealth is impossible due to the nature of drug money, figures range up to $US30 billion.

