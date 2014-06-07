10 Facts About 2014 That Have Surprised Everyone In The Market

Here’s something interesting from Deutsche Bank, which shows what a weird year 2014 has been.

Every one of these economic facts has happened this year:

(1) A narrower trading range in dollar/euro than renminbi spot (2) Irish 10-year bond yields below both UK Gilts and US Treasuries (3) Japan as the country with the highest inflation rate among advanced economies (4) Stronger first quarter output growth in the eurozone periphery than in America (5) BIITS equity markets up double digits in dollar terms on average (6) A Greek government primary surplus (7) Iron ore prices down a third and nickel up a third despite both used primarily to make steel (8) A drop of 200,000 unemployed in the periphery but a rise in unemployment across the rest of the eurozone (9) America’s trade deficit (goods and services combined as a percentage of output) being smaller than Japan’s (10) Best performing stock market: Argentina.

2014 has been a pretty brutal year for a lot of investors. These facts explain why.

