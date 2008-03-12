10 Facebook Applications That Don't Suck

Facebook applications are both big business and old news. Most of them are also lame: At best, they’re stupid time-wasters, but many of them don’t work at all, or work best as spam.



But there are some apps out there that have real utility — or at least more than ones that let you figure out which Evanescence song best describes you, or what your name would be if you have certain jobs. One problem common to many of these overlooked apps — they’d be a lot more useful if they had more users. But they’re worth checking out, anyway.

imo.im messenger (4,884 daily active users) – The popular web-based messaging system is also a Facebook app that brings together AIM, MSN, Y!, Gtalk and your Facebook username. Facebook execs love to describe the company as a communication service, and this makes it a much better one.

Call Me On Skype (860 daily active users) – Users can use their Skype account to call people through Facebook. Skype’s fees still apply, so this is one of the few apps that isn’t free. But then again it’s actually worth paying for.

Carpool (760 daily active users) – Allows users to find different people to carpool with on a regular or one-time basis. If you find someone, you’re under no obligation to accept the ride. The catch: With such a small user base you’re going to have a hard time finding someone.

Yahoo! Music Videos (665 daily active users) – There are tons of video apps, but this one works really well. And because Yahoo’s actually paying the music labels to use the videos, you don’t have to worry about your favourite video getting taken down. You can embed videos into your profile, or watch them on the player.

My Restaurants (97 daily active users) – This app, created by two students from Tulane and Northeastern, fills the void the Zagat folks haven’t taken advantage of. The interface works really well and the database is searchable by genre, location, or feature (BYOB, reservations accepted, etc.).

Takes All Types (undisclosed user basey) – A blood donation database that will contact you whenever your blood type is in need, using whatever contact method you choose.

Find a better job (14 daily active users)/Job search agent (43 daily active users) – From CareerBuilder and MonsterTrak, respectively. They basically legitimise your Facebook addiction while you’re unemployed.

Top Groups (609 daily active users)/Sort Friends By (136 daily active users) – Two out of the thousands of applications that help organise your profile. Because once you’ve added the other eight apps, it’s going to look pretty bad.

Are there any Facebook apps you like? Let us in comments.

