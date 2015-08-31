10 eye-popping outfits that Miley Cyrus wore while hosting the 2015 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus has spent that last couple of years proving she’s not longer the Hannah Montana Disney character she played as a kid.
Cyrus likes to show a little flesh from time-to-time, the singer certainly gave the audience of the MTV VMAs an eyeful in the flamboyant, rainbow, barely-there attire.
From her red carpet statement silver chest straps to her clear plastic dress with perfectly placed dots, here’s some of the outfits that shocked and got everyone talking.
We thought she'd covered up with a over-sized tinsel jacket. But no, underneath was a revealing sparkly speedo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.