The 10 Most Outrageously Expensive And Decadent Desserts In NYC

Photo: CitySip
Now we pause to take a moment to appreciate the inventive and bizarre offerings from the great—and not so great—pastry chefs of New York.Here is a gallery highlighting some of the weirdest and most spectacular dessert options around, including petit four ovens, absurdly overpriced sundaes, and milkshakes with Twinkies inside.
Click here to see the desserts >
This post originally appeared at Eater.
1. Serendipty 3
2. Chinatown Ice Cream Factory
3. BLT Burger
4. Lavo
5. wd~50
6. Del Posto
7. Strip House
8. Falai
9. Steve's Authentic Key Lime Pies
10. David Burke Kitchen
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.