10 Examples Where Star Players Went Nuts In Game 7 But STILL Lost

All eyes will be on LeBron James tonight as the Heat and Pacers play Game 7 in Miami as James will have to carry a heavy load if the Heat want to win.
LeBron has been huge in his three career Game 7’s, but his record is only 1-2. History is heavily in Miami’s favour, however; since 1984, when the NBA adopted its current playoff format, home teams are 16-2.
But if Miami is going to win, LeBron is going to need more help from the rest of the Big Three than he has recently received. If the Big Three continue to be the Big One, chances are high that LeBron could join this list no one wants to be on.
One year before making the leap and winning his first championship, Jordan went for 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 93-74 beatdown by the Detroit Pistons. Jordan brought his Batman cape, but Scottie Pippen was yet to don his Robin outfit--he scored two points on 1-10 shooting.
The current mayor of Sacramento and saviour of the Kings played one of the finest games of his career in the 115-114 loss to the Houston Rockets. KJ dropped 46 points, including 21-22 shooting from the free throw line, and 10 assists.
The dynamic duo did all they could. Stockton scored 29 points and dropped 20 assists while Malone went for 31 points and 15 rebounds. The Lakers used a more well-balanced attack to prevail 109-98.
At home with the championship in the balance, The Logo went for 42 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. Despite losing 108-106, West was named Finals MVP.
The Big Fundamental scored 41 points, grabbed 15 boards, dished six assists and blocked three shots in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
In a 103-100 overtime loss to the Seattle SuperSonics, Olajuwon nearly recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals.
The Human Highlight Reel shot 19-33 for 47 points in the 118-116 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Playing all but five seconds of the game, Brand dropped 36 points and nine rebounds on the Phoenix Suns. His efforts weren't nearly enough as the Suns won 127-107, fuelled by Steve Nash's 29 points and 11 assists.
Coming off the bench, Johnson torched the Phoenix Suns for 34 points in 26 minutes. Charles Barkley's 44 points and 24 rebounds outshone Johnson's super sixth man effort and the Phoenix Suns won 123-110.
Box scores for old games are limited. What we do know is that the Big O went for 43 points and shot 21-22 from the line in the 142-131 loss in regulation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.