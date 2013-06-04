10 Examples Where Star Players Went Nuts In Game 7 But STILL Lost

All eyes will be on LeBron James tonight as the Heat and Pacers play Game 7 in Miami as James will have to carry a heavy load if the Heat want to win.



LeBron has been huge in his three career Game 7’s, but his record is only 1-2. History is heavily in Miami’s favour, however; since 1984, when the NBA adopted its current playoff format, home teams are 16-2.

But if Miami is going to win, LeBron is going to need more help from the rest of the Big Three than he has recently received. If the Big Three continue to be the Big One, chances are high that LeBron could join this list no one wants to be on.

