10 Examples Where Star Players Went Nuts In Game 7 But STILL Lost

Philip Johnson
lebron james pacers foul out

All eyes will be on LeBron James tonight as the Heat and Pacers play Game 7 in Miami as James will have to carry a heavy load if the Heat want to win.

LeBron has been huge in his three career Game 7’s, but his record is only 1-2. History is heavily in Miami’s favour, however; since 1984, when the NBA adopted its current playoff format, home teams are 16-2.

But if Miami is going to win, LeBron is going to need more help from the rest of the Big Three than he has recently received. If the Big Three continue to be the Big One, chances are high that LeBron could join this list no one wants to be on.

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls, 1990 Conference Finals

One year before making the leap and winning his first championship, Jordan went for 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 93-74 beatdown by the Detroit Pistons. Jordan brought his Batman cape, but Scottie Pippen was yet to don his Robin outfit--he scored two points on 1-10 shooting.

Kevin Johnson, Phoenix Suns, 1995 Western Conference Semifinals

The current mayor of Sacramento and saviour of the Kings played one of the finest games of his career in the 115-114 loss to the Houston Rockets. KJ dropped 46 points, including 21-22 shooting from the free throw line, and 10 assists.

John Stockton and Karl Malone, Utah Jazz, 1988 Western Conference Semifinals

The dynamic duo did all they could. Stockton scored 29 points and dropped 20 assists while Malone went for 31 points and 15 rebounds. The Lakers used a more well-balanced attack to prevail 109-98.

Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers, 1969 NBA Finals

At home with the championship in the balance, The Logo went for 42 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics. Despite losing 108-106, West was named Finals MVP.

Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs, 2006 Western Conference Semifinals

The Big Fundamental scored 41 points, grabbed 15 boards, dished six assists and blocked three shots in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets, 1993 Western Conference Semifinals

In a 103-100 overtime loss to the Seattle SuperSonics, Olajuwon nearly recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals.

Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks, 1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Human Highlight Reel shot 19-33 for 47 points in the 118-116 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Elton Brand, Los Angeles Clippers, 2006 Western Conference Semifinals

Playing all but five seconds of the game, Brand dropped 36 points and nine rebounds on the Phoenix Suns. His efforts weren't nearly enough as the Suns won 127-107, fuelled by Steve Nash's 29 points and 11 assists.

Eddie Johnson, Seattle SuperSonics, 1993 Western Conference Finals

Coming off the bench, Johnson torched the Phoenix Suns for 34 points in 26 minutes. Charles Barkley's 44 points and 24 rebounds outshone Johnson's super sixth man effort and the Phoenix Suns won 123-110.

Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals, 1963 Division Finals

Box scores for old games are limited. What we do know is that the Big O went for 43 points and shot 21-22 from the line in the 142-131 loss in regulation.

