10 Essential Android Apps For Business travellers

You’ve already seen our selections for the best business travel apps for the iPhone and BlackBerry.



Now, it’s time for Android to get its turn.

The Android Market has an awesome selection of apps — and fewer restrictions on such a powerful platform mean that these apps can sometimes do things the iPhone and BlackBerry apps can’t.

Like Hoccer, which lets you easily transfer data between phones without any manual input. Sure, that sounds a lot like the popular Bump app for the iPhone, until you realise it also lets you share music.

Here, we’ve picked out the 10 Android apps every business traveller should have.

From an app that will find nearby taxis and book them instantly from your phone, to another that will compile your receipts into an expense report for you, these apps are essential for anyone travelling on business.

TripIt TripIt is an essential app for keeping your travel agenda organised. The best part: it does it all for you, without any manual input. You simply email your travel confirmation emails to the designated address, and the program puts everything in order. You can then access your itinerary from anywhere. Price: Free Talk to Me Talk to Me is an impressive (Mashable even referred to it as 'mind-blowing') translator that also does direct speech-to-speech translations. The language selection for the voice translator is limited mainly to Romance languages (like French and Spanish) right now, but the text translator has over 45 languages to choose from. Price: Free Hoccer Hoccer is similar to the 'Bump' app, but it's more useful when you want to share information with more than one person, as you might at a conference or a big meeting. And it's kind of fun, too -- you swap information by holding your phone and flicking your wrist like you're throwing a Frisbee. Your intended recipients just need to swing their phones in a small catching motion, and voila! Your data has been transferred. You can share contact info, text, images, and even music. Price: Free ALOQA ALOQA (a quirky name we assume is derived from the app's motto, 'Always be a local') is a handy tool for anyone who finds themselves in a new place and in search of a restaurant, store, or something fun to do. Based on your location, the app pushes various nearby points of interest to your phone, ranging from wi-fi hotspots, to cool events, to any social network contacts who might also be in the area. You can customise your 'channels' so that the app only shows you the types of places you want to see. Price: Free Hotels Near Me Hotels Near Me would be a handy app if you're ever in need of a last-minute place to stay. Boasting more than 70,000 hotels in 71 different countries, the app lets you check out lodgings based on your current GPS location, or you can choose a different area. Explore reviews, photos, and availability, and then make a reservation with no fee. Price: Free ProOnGo No more worrying about keeping track of receipts or compiling expense reports: an app that takes care of your business expenses for you is a must-have. Take a picture of your receipt and upload it to ProOnGo. Their server processes it and sends the details back to your phone, where it's saved in your 'expense list.' At the end of your trip, you can select to have everything compiled into an expense report in a variety of formats. Price: The app is free, but the service requires a monthly subscription fee.

Toilet/Bathroom Finder There's nothing worse than trying to find a bathroom in a new city. Which is precisely why Toilet/Bathroom Finder was created. You can view nearby bathrooms in a list or map format. The content is user-generated, so if you find one that's not on there, you can add it in. Price: Free XE Currency The XE Currency app has a leg up on other currency-conversion apps: it measures your exchange using real-time exchange rates. You can 'favourite' 10 currencies that you use the most, but there over 180 available to choose from. Price: Free iTransit Buddy iTransit Buddy not only gives you maps for most major American public transportation systems -- it also shows you current and future schedules. You can see when the next train is leaving, as well as all other trains within the next 24as well as map out your trip in advance using their 'Trip Planner.' The cities it covers include New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and the Bay Area. Price: Free Taxi Magic No more scrambling to find a cab after a long night of meetings, dinners, and perhaps one too many drinks. TaxiMagic coordinates with local taxi dispatchers to find one that's close to you. Then, you can book one just by tapping a few buttons, all without making a phone call. You can also track the taxi as it's on its way to you, and pay with credit card through the app. It works in most major US cities. Price: Free

