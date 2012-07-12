Watch 10 Of The Most Epic Car Chases Of All Time

Photo: ianmansfieldtv/YouTube

A high-speed car chase in LA on Tuesday ended when the driver smashed his car into a cluster of trees.In honour of the excitement caused by the spectacular collision, we thought we’d round up 10 of the most epic, exhilarating, and downright stupid car crashes.



We scoured YouTube to find the ones we thought were the best.

And from what we can tell, nearly all of the greatest police chases happen on the streets of California.

So, the moral of the story is watch your back if you’re driving in LA.

A semi-truck with a bed full of wood circled police cars before catching on fire. Amazingly enough, the driver didn't stop, even after a flaming tire flew off the truck. An SUV in Garden Grove, Calif., led police on a chase spanning at least four cities before off-roading it into the median. The driver pulled into traffic, maneuvered in between sitting cars, and drove on the wrong side of the road, just to crash into a tree. But he didn't give up, he just bailed on the car and started running. What is it about LA? In June 2008, police chased a man from Glendale into West LA. This gutsy driver also sped his car under the median into oncoming traffic to evade capture. The man lost the race when he smashed into an unsuspecting vehicle and police swarmed his car. Massachusetts State Police tried to box a car thief in, with at least five police cars surrounding the wayward driver. The man unsuccessfully tried to spin around the police cars before giving up and trying to make a run for it. Police nabbed him the minute he left the car. A stolen BMW in Shawnee County, Kan. reached 125 miles per hour while trying to outrun police. Too bad the cops were driving an LT1 Camaro. The best part? The BMW's driver was only 15. Once again, we go to California for an epic police chase. A stolen red sports car reached speeds of 100 miles per hour while running from police. Cops tried to rear-end the vehicle to get the driver to stop. It didn't work but it did cause a three-car accident on the highway. Once again in LA, an SUV flew through an intersection, fishtailed out of control and crashed into a fence, barely missing the side of a house. And now we move to Dallas, where a Harley Davidson rider did his best to outrun police. It took more than 10 minutes for police to catch up to the renegade driver, who eventually just stopped on the side of the highway. A stolen car in Oklahoma City took part in a more-than-30-minute chase before spinning out. But he didn't let that stop him. Police rear-ended the car two more times but the driver just drove backwards until a cop smashed into him, causing the car to finally burn out on the side of the highway. Don't let your stuff get stolen, you never know how thieves might use it. Check Out 17 Ways To Crime-Proof Your Home >

