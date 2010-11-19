10 Market Myths That Just Got Debunked

Greenhorn investors who follow rules of thumb for investing are getting fleeced more often than not.



Statistically you would be mistaken to “sell in May and go away”. Or to think “bonds are safer than stocks” or to “trust your gut.”

Investment manager and columnist Ken Fisher lampoons these and dozens of other myths in a new book, Debunkery: Learn It, Do It and Profit from It – Seeing Through Wall Street’s Money-Killing Myths.

