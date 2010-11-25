10 Economic Facts We Can All Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

It’s Thanksgiving, and while there are plenty of reasons to worry about the economy, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic too.
We’ve compiled what we think are positive notes about the U.S. economy, from Thanksgiving last year to today.
Corporate profits are now at an all time high, suggesting more job growth could be just around the corner.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.