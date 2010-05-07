HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Prize For Winning The UK Election

The UK general election is underway and it is one of the closest races the country has seen.



The British choose among the incumbent Labour Party of Gordon Brown (pictured centre), the Conservative party led by David Cameron (pictured right), and the Liberal Democrats led by Nick Clegg (pictured left.)

Winning the election comes along with the great responsibility of the running the UK, but it also includes some sweet digs – 10 Downing Street.

See where the new (or the same) Prime Minister will host world leaders and sip his 4 o’clock tea.

