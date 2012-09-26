The 10 Most Disruptive Enterprise Tech Companies

Company: Calxeda

What it does: It makes ARM-based CPUs that run in servers. In other words, the chip that powers your smartphone powers servers in the data centre.

Why its disruptive: These chips use less power and are at least as fast as typical servers. Enterprises need to find ways to get more out of their data centres without eating up more resources. ARM-based servers could really help. Michael Dell said that by 2016, 20% of servers sold worldwide will be using these smartphone chips.

Who gets hurts: Intel and AMD mostly, but also Oracle and IBM, as both of them sell hardware using traditional CPUs.

Who else wins: The earth. Lower-powered servers means greener data centres.

HP could win. It's experimenting with Calxeda-based servers with its Project Moonshot. Boston Ltd., famous for its liquid-cooled servers dunked in oil, also sells a Calxeda server known as the Viridis. Dell also has an ARM-based server, too, though not from Calxeda.