10 details you may have missed on the season finale of 'Westworld'

Season one of “Westworld” has finally come to an end, and while one of the biggest reveals didn’t come as that much of a surprise, there were plenty of other moments to get excited about. The hour and a half finale had lots of references to previous scenes and Easter eggs you may not have noticed. These violent delights certainly had violent ends.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.