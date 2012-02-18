10 Depressing Charts About Long-Term Unemployment

Photo: Katchooo on flickr

Even as the unemployment rate falls, America’s long-term unemployment problem isn’t going anywhere.The Pew centre defines long-term unemployment as “a jobless period of a year or longer.”



By the end of 2011, 4 million workers had been without work for at least a year, making up 31 per cent of the unemployed labour force.

To better understand long-term unemployment, we’ve compiled some charts from the Pew Fiscal Analysis Initiative, The Hamilton Project, Bureau of labour Statistics and the centre for Economic and Policy Research.

