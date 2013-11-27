10 Dead After Boat Carrying Haitian Migrants Capsizes In The Bahamas

An overloaded boat carrying Haitian migrants capsized in the Bahamas on Monday night, killing 10 and leaving about 100 clinging to the hull.

The 40-foot sail-powered freighter was grounded and capsized near Staniel Cay, southeast of Nassau. According to Reuters, the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahamian Defence Force crews were on the scene. They used a helicopter and life rafts to recover some survivors, and to get food and supplies to others.

Images from the scene show the capsized boat’s occupants crowded on its hull:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.