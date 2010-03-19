10 Dates You Need To Watch For In The Brewing Battle Over Yuan Repricing

Courtesy of Morgan Stanley, here’s a very useful calendar of dates to watch if you’re concerned about the hot rhetoric coming from Paul Krugman and the Congress over Chinese yuan manipulation. Put these dates in your GCal now.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
And looking the other way, here’s some history of the issue, smartly overlayed with the unemployment number.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
