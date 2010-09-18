10 Stocks That Hedge Funds Love Right Now

Goldman Sachs’ latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor shows the most heavily owned stocks in the U.S. as of August 20th.

A list of winners? Not exactly.

Most have done poorly year-to-date, and sometimes it’s as if ‘alternative investment managers’ haven’t gone beyond CNBC for their stock ideas.

Mastercard (MA) -- Over 20 major funds in this year-to-date loser

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 22

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -18%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 7%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 7%

Industry: Data Processing

Exxon Mobil (XOM) -- Many bets on energy probably didn't pan out, as XOM is down 11%

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 23

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -11%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 5%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 1%

Industry: Oil & Gas

Google (GOOG) -- The 'alternative' investment everyone owns

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 24

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -22%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 8%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 3%

Industry: Internet

Alcon (ACL) -- Fair enough, this is slightly off the beaten path, and has 30 major funds in it

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 30

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: 0%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 10%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 6%

Industry: Health Care Supplies

Citi (C) -- One of the most highly traded stocks in the market, it's as if some hedge funds don't go beyond CNBC for ideas

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 32

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: +19%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 6%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 5%

Industry: Financial Services

Microsoft (MSFT) -- Mr. Softy has over 30 major funds in it

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 34

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -18%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 5%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 2%

Industry: Software

Bank of America (BAC) -- Financials are hot for hedge funds

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 34

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -10%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 8%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%

Industry: Financial Services

Pfizer (PFE) -- 36 funds

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 36

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -7%

Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 7%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

JP Morgan (JPM) -- Another financial, 42 major funds

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 42

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -2%

Average % Portfolio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 6%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%

Industry: Financial Services

Apple (AAPL) -- The perfect window dressing for any portfolio, up 30% to date and has over 70 major funds in it

# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 75

Stock's Year-To-Date Return: +30%

Average % Portfolio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 8%

% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%

Industry: Computer Hardware

