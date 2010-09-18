10 Stocks That Hedge Funds Love Right Now

Goldman Sachs’ latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor shows the most heavily owned stocks in the U.S. as of August 20th.



A list of winners? Not exactly.

Most have done poorly year-to-date, and sometimes it’s as if ‘alternative investment managers’ haven’t gone beyond CNBC for their stock ideas.

