10 Stocks That Hedge Funds Love Right Now

Goldman Sachs’ latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor shows the most heavily owned stocks in the U.S. as of August 20th.
A list of winners? Not exactly.
Most have done poorly year-to-date, and sometimes it’s as if ‘alternative investment managers’ haven’t gone beyond CNBC for their stock ideas.
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 22
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -18%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 7%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 7%
Industry: Data Processing
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 23
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -11%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 5%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 1%
Industry: Oil & Gas
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 24
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -22%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 8%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 3%
Industry: Internet
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 30
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: 0%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 10%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 6%
Industry: Health Care Supplies
Citi (C) -- One of the most highly traded stocks in the market, it's as if some hedge funds don't go beyond CNBC for ideas
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 32
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: +19%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 6%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 5%
Industry: Financial Services
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 34
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -18%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 5%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 2%
Industry: Software
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 34
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -10%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 8%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%
Industry: Financial Services
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 36
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -7%
Average % Por folio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 7%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 42
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: -2%
Average % Portfolio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 6%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%
Industry: Financial Services
Apple (AAPL) -- The perfect window dressing for any portfolio, up 30% to date and has over 70 major funds in it
# Of Funds With Stock As Top 10 Holding: 75
Stock's Year-To-Date Return: +30%
Average % Portfolio Weight When Stock Is A Top 10 Holding: 8%
% Of Stocks Total Market capitalisation Owned By Hedge Funds: 4%
Industry: Computer Hardware
