The 10 Most Important Crops In The World

Annual Production 2008: 65,534,273 tons

Average Yield 2008: 1.5 tons/hectare

Sorghum is the fifth most important cereal crop worldwide. It is drought and heat tolerant and thus an important crop in arid regions where major cereals do not produce sufficient yields. Consumption of sorghum, however, has decreased considerably in many African countries, especially in urban areas. (Source: Reuters)

The rundown: Arid regions love sorghum, a heat and drought-resistant crop. Though overall consumption of sorghum has gone down in many African countries, it's still considered the fifth most important cereal crop globally. Sorghum bicolor is the name of the edible plant -- it has other, wilder relatives that are grown as foliage.

