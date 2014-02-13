5 Credit Cards With Great Cash Rewards

There are few things more satisfying than checking your credit card statement and seeing that monthly cash back reward.

To help consumers get the most from their cards, consumer information site NextAdvisor.com conducted an independent analysis of 10 popular cash back credit cards to determine which cards gave users the best bang for their buck.

The analysis comes with an interactive feature that allows users to get a personalised card recommendation based on how much they spend each month in 25 different categories, ranging from the typical gas and groceries to far more specific categories like Amazon and Starbucks.

See the top five cards, according to NextAdvisor, below:

1. Blue Cash Preferred Card, American Express: Earn 6% back on U.S. supermarket purchases up to $US6,000 per year, 3% at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, and 1% on other purchases.

2. BankAmericard Cash Rewards Credit Card: Earn 1% cash back on all purchases, 2% at grocery stores, and 3% on gas for the first $US1,500 in combined grocery store and gas purchases each quarter. Get a 10% customer bonus when you redeem cash back into a Bank of America checking or savings account.

3. Blue Cash Everyday Card, American Express: Earn 3% at U.S. supermarkets, up to $US6,000 per year in purchases, 2% at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, and 1% on other purchases.

4. Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card: Earn 1.5% cash back on all purchases with no expiration date.

5. Chase Freedom – $US100 Bonus Cash Back: Earn 5% cash back on up to $US1,500 in combined purchases at three designated categories that rotate every three months.

