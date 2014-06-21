10 Creative Ways To Yo

Yo’s wildfire success has left the verbose scratching their heads. What uses could a one-word messaging app possibly have?

The best aspect of Yo, the ability to send a single stripped-down push notification to your friends, could also wind up being the app’s downfall. It all comes down to how (frequently) you use it.

Yo is quickly turning into a friendly, modern-day beeper of sorts. That’s actually how the app got its start — an investor wanted an easier way to buzz his secretary.

But it’s never too late to brainstorm all the possible uses of Yo, annoying or otherwise.

You can get a Yo every time a goal is scored during the World Cup by sending a Yo to “WORLDCUP”.

If you have a phone call scheduled with a friend, send a Yo first to see if they’re ready to chat.

It only takes two taps to send a Yo, five fewer than the traditional method on iPhones. Stephen Colbert suggests spending the precious time saved with your family.

Agree to a system where a certain number of consecutive Yo’s means different things (two Yo’s means “I’m busy,” three means “I’ll be there shortly,” etc).

Let someone know you’re thinking of them without being too forward.

Annoy everyone in the office by Yo-ing them all at once.

Notify people that it’s time to head to that important meeting.

Have your kids send you a Yo when they reach school.

Use Yo instead of a doorbell when visiting friends late at night.

If you’re picking a friend up, let them know you’re waiting.

For those sceptical of Yo’s potential, imagine if the app said nothing at all, existing only as a way to send a single, noninvasive push notification. That’s where Yo’s true power lies, and if it proves capable of enduring past this week, we could quickly see even more creative uses.

You can read our interview with Yo creator Or Arbel here, where Arbel teases that a Celebrity Yo could be in the works.

