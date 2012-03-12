10 Creative Startup Promotions At SXSW

Alyson Shontell
turntable sxsw avatar

Photo: Turntable

South by Southwest is cluttered with startups, tech influencers, and entrepreneurs who are promoting their brands.Here are some cool ways they’re pushing their products.

Ads are everywhere at SXSW, from branded bars to old-fashion flyers.

Social network Tagged picked people up from the airport. It gave passengers umbrellas and hang over kits too.

Beachmint, Betterworks, and other Silicon Beach startups threw a big party on Friday night.

Hipmunk, a travel startup, has a big mascot running around the Austin Convention centre.

The GroupMe grill is set up again this year with free grilled cheese and beer.

UShip rented out a space to promote its shipping service.

Car rental startup Uber has branded pedicabs pedaling to music and picking up conference goers

Actually, there are a lot of branded pedicabs.

SecondMarket rented out a bar, Thirsty Nickel. There, it set up a recovery lounge with coffee, breakfast sandwiches, massages, WiFi, an open bar and movies.

Clik has a tented lounge set up just a few feet from the conference centre.

Turntable has four avatars to pump up conference attendees by day...

And throws 1,800-person parties at night with professional DJs.

