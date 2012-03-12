10 Creative Startup Promotions At SXSW

Photo: Turntable
South by Southwest is cluttered with startups, tech influencers, and entrepreneurs who are promoting their brands.Here are some cool ways they’re pushing their products.
Social network Tagged picked people up from the airport. It gave passengers umbrellas and hang over kits too.
SecondMarket rented out a bar, Thirsty Nickel. There, it set up a recovery lounge with coffee, breakfast sandwiches, massages, WiFi, an open bar and movies.
