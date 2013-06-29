10 Crazy Facts From Internet History

Tim Berners-Lee is credited with the invention of the World Wide Web as we know it today.

When you think of the “World Wide Web,” you likely imagine a sprawling network of computers circling the globe, blasting information to each other 24 hours a day.



And you’d be right, though this wasn’t always the case.

When he first invented it in 1989, Tim Berners-Lee kept the entire World Wide Web (which was still rather small for a time) on his NeXTcube from NeXT, the company started by Steve Jobs after being ousted from Apple.

This is of course but one example from the internet’s unusual history. We’ve got 9 more for you.

