10 Craziest March Madness Moments – Brought To You By Hedge Fund LIVE’s Lester Green, The Same Author Of 10 Craziest Gaddafi Moments/Eccentricities

1) Kentucky Vs. Duke (1992) – In 1992, With 2.1 seconds remaining in overtime, Duke trailed 103-102. Grant Hill threw a pass the length of the court to Christian Laettner, who dribbled once, turned, and hit a jumper for the 104-103 win.

2) NC State Vs. Georgetown (1983) – In 1983 huge underdogs NC State beat Georgetown for the NCAA Basketball title. Coach (Jim) Valvano told his players that night it would be a whole lot bigger 20 years from now than it was at that moment. And he was right.

3) North Carolina Vs. Georgetown (1982) – MJ hits a game winner with 7 seconds left to lift Tar Heels over the Hoyas. Many look at this game as the game that ignited the legend of Michael Jordan.

4) North Carolina Vs. Kansas (1957) – Considered by many as the most exciting basketball games in NCAA history. North Carolina beat Kansas and Wilt Chamberlin in triple overtime.

5) Arizona Vs. Illinois (2005) – The Illini staged an electrifying and improbable rally to force overtime and then held on to beat Arizona 90-89. Illinois trailed 75-60 with four minutes left in regulation.

