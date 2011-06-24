10 Countries Where Consumer Spending Could Explode

Photo: By erinohara73 on flickr

Countries with higher savings rate tend to have larger potential for consumer spending growth. The less a family needs to save for crucial health bills or retirement, the more likely it is to spend on consumer goods. Right now, China is moving toward a more substantial safety net for just this reason.We found 10 countries across Asia and the Pacific with high gross domestic savings rates, according to the UN Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific, and highlighted social spending in each country.



Some countries on our list have stepped up social spending to quell civil unrest and others have a long way to go. They may be developing fast, or slow. Either way, they all have the potential to explode with new spending, if their consumers start saving less.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.