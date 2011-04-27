If Food Prices Keep Surging, These Economies Will Be The Next To Crumble

Photo: AP

Global food prices jumped 30% year-on-year in February. Food inflation has been pushed by a drop in global food reserves, brought on by severe weather conditions in Russia, China and Australia.If prices continue to rise by 30% this year, another 193 million people will be forced into poverty, according to a new report from the Asian Development Bank.



We’ve compiled a list of countries that would be hit the hardest by a 30% rise in food prices and the measures they have taken to ease the burden. Some of these countries with deeper structural problems have a harder road ahead of them.

