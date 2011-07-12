The Counties With The Highest Life Expectancy In America

Photo: Flickr Bob With

Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States ranks 37th in life expectancy, according to the World Health organisation’s most recent longevity report.While the reasons for this are debated, one thing is clear: How much you earn appears to affect how long you live.



There are some startling geographic trends in longevity in this country. A report released by BioMed Central, entitled “Falling behind: life expectancy in US counties from 2000 to 2007” details the average life expectancy of Americans by county.

