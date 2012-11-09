The 10 Coolest Porsche Products That Aren't Cars

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

When Porsche isn’t making luxury vehicles, the famous auto company is developing some pretty awesome products for our everyday lives.The Porsche Design online store features everything from pocket knives to sports equipment, and even a line of its own writing utensils. The company also operates more than a dozen stores around the globe.



Porsche uses some of the technology and design elements that make its automobiles so popular in its products — including a car-inspired suspension system in its Porsche running shoes and a watch inspired by the brand’s dashboards.

