The 10 Coolest Porsche Products That Aren't Cars

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider
When Porsche isn’t making luxury vehicles, the famous auto company is developing some pretty awesome products for our everyday lives.The Porsche Design online store features everything from pocket knives to sports equipment, and even a line of its own writing utensils. The company also operates more than a dozen stores around the globe.
Porsche uses some of the technology and design elements that make its automobiles so popular in its products — including a car-inspired suspension system in its Porsche running shoes and a watch inspired by the brand’s dashboards.
This bag was co-designed by Porsche and three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time America's Cup winner Jochen Schümann. It's seam-sealed and even has a neoprene laptop protector and Ziploc pouch for liquids, making it the ideal sports bag.
Cost: $450
Source: Porsche Design
The face of this water-resistant timepiece was designed to look like the dashboard in a Porsche sports car. It's made of an anthracite grey titanium coated case and is branded with a sapphire crystal and the Porsche Design logo.
Cost: $3,800
Source: Porsche Design
Porsche teamed up with BlackBerry to design this smartphone. It has all the features and capabilities of the average BlackBerry Bold 9900, with the exception that it's made of stainless steel and comes emblazoned with the Porsche logo.
Cost: $1,800
Source: Porsche Design
This coat is made with a water-repellent Porsche Design Sport shell. It has zippered vents under the arms, as well as built-in gloves and a buckle in the right pocket to secure a mobile phone.
Cost: $800
Source: Porsche Design
These Porsche Design Sunglasses come with the standard UVA and UVB protection, but in a sleek aviator style that also folds up for the ultimate on-the-go accessory.
Cost: $600
Source: Porsche Design
This new-age swing-arm lamp has advanced LED technology with a cool geometric design. It uses cable-free power so you never need to worry about getting tripped by the cord.
Cost: $2,950
Source: Porsche Design
The exclusive Bounce:S² running shoe was created with a car-inspired suspension system that transfers vertical impact into forward propulsion. The result is 20 per cent more cushioning and 15 per cent more elasticity than standard running shoes.
Cost: $470
Source: Porsche Design
This pen has a laser-powered precision cut stainless-steel barrel with laser-cut slots that contract and release when you deploy the ballpoint.
Cost: $595
Source: Amazon
These luxurious driving gloves are made of sheep leather with knit panels over the knuckles for increased range of movement. They're also lined with fleece that has a moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial finish.
Cost: $150
Source: Porsche Design
A large blade, bottle opener, nail file, screwdriver with patented safety lock, awl, corkscrew, scissors, and patented Porsche cigar cutter are just a few of the handy tools you get with this Porsche pocket knife.
Cost: $220
Source: Porsche Design
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.