These Are The 10 Coolest New York Enterprise Startups Right Now

Over the past few months, the enterprise tech market has seen its share of successful IPOs and billion-dollar valuations.

People have suddenly decided that enterprise software is “sexy.” The Harvard Business Review boldly proclaimed “data scientist” to be the sexiest job of the 21st century.

Although Box CEO Aaron Levie and others have been calling enterprise tech sexy for years, it’s great to see these founders and startups get some much-deserved recognition. That’s because, as New York enterprise startup founder Ben Sesser notes, “It’s damn hard to build an enterprise startup.”

In New York City alone this past year, we’ve seen the government launch a B2B accelerator, the New York Enterprise Tech Meetup doubling to over 2,500 members, and MongoDB raising an enormous $US150 million round at a $US1.2 billion valuation, making them the highest valued Internet startup in New York City.

Here at Work-Bench, we’re fortunate to get a first-hand glimpse of the companies shaping the future of work. Work-Bench is a co-op where enterprise startups share office space, and networking opportunities, with other enterprise tech companies. (Here’s a list of our current member companies and alumni).

The upshot is, we hear all about the coolest New York-based enterprise startups. We predict these 10 companies will make waves this year.

Appboy – Appboy is a mobile application management and analytics platform that allows you to segment users and communicate with them — think customer relationship management for mobile applications. Better – Better gives IT administrators the ability to instantly protect any mobile app from hackers, see if a hack is happening in real time and make sure no sensitive data is lost. BetterCloud – As Google Apps grows more popular, enterprise IT departments need better security and management. BetterCloud’s product, FlashPanel, lets IT administrators restrict, control, and manage Google Apps. Datadog – Datadog offers something called “infrastructure monitoring as a service.” Developers often use lots of different cloud-computing services and this lets them watch for across all of them. Floored – Floored has created special hardware and software that easily creates beautiful, interactive 3D models of real estate. Honey – This is an enterprise social network inspired by Reddit and Quora. Movable Ink – Movable Ink helps companies send emails to customers based on all kinds of really specific things: location, time, device. SiSense – Having recently relocated from Israel to New York, SiSense makes it simple for anyone to crunch terabytes of data on a laptop and generate compelling charts. SumAll – A free, beautifully designed data analytics tool that lets you link your Google Analytics, Twitter, Tumblr, MailChimp and other services for a comprehensive view of your digital presence. Yhat – Yhat helps enterprises easily create predictive models.

Note: Work-Bench has no association with these companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.