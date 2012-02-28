10 Piggy Banks To Kickstart Your Rainy Day Fund

This post originally appeared on Budgets Are Sexy.



I came across this DOPE grenade bank the other day, where you actually have to break it open in order to get your money back, and figured there must be some other cool banks out there I’ve been missing too.

So I started poking around a little more, and came across this entire list I’m presenting to you today.

If you’re ever in the market for some awesome un-piggy banks for your fellow guy, you now have a good place to start. And if you ever want to test out the joy it’ll bring that man in your life, feel free to send any of numbers 1-5 my way.

I’ll consider it a late birthday present.

