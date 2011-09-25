10 Cool New Tech Ideas For Businesses

Is your Web site doing the best job it can for you?

Plenty of great tools now exist for getting measurable data about the effectiveness of your site design and how well you're marketing to your traffic.

EyeTrackShop is different. It's a Sweden-based digital marketing research firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles that conducts eye-tracking studies to gauge the effectiveness of not only Web site pages but also online ads, banner ads, print ads and packing designs to see if your audience will notice what you want them to. Some of their clients include P&G, Google, SnapFish and Clorox.

You simply send your sample design to EyeTrackShop, along with the demographic you want to test. From there, EyeTrackShop enlists its U.S. database of 6 million users who use their own Web cams to send video to EyeTrackShop, which then uses retina scanners to gauge gaze duration and location.

EyeTrackShop says it returns results in 48 hours, charges $2,500 for one stimuli test and $1,800 for two tests.

Another useful tool you might check out is Gigya, which you can use on your Web site to allow users to login using their preferred social identity.

While you can use something like Facebook for Websites to let people log on using Facebook, if you want to save the development time, Gigya offers what it calls a 'Super API' which lets users to log in to your site with over 25 different identity providers such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, AOL, Yahoo and more. The company says you'd be surprised how many people choose to log in with non-Facebook identities.

Gigya also offers a suite of social plugins that can to your site features such as comments, sharing, ratings and reviews, games and chat.

When users log in to your site using their social identities, they grant access to data inside their social apps which Gigya can then collect and store on your behalf. For marketing purposes, this can allow you to not only serve them specific content, but targeted ads as well.