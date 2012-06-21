Check Out The 10 Coolest Celebrity Summer Homes

Photo: Getty Images / Ethan Miller, Stylecaster
With summer season heating up (quite literally), we can’t help but be obsessed with where the rich and famous spend their downtime. While they’re not busy working on their bikini bods in Pilates class or starring in the next big movie, celebs just want to find a place to relax and enjoy their success — and we mean really enjoy it.Celebrities and designers alike both enjoy the finer things in life. A luxe trip to the Bahamas is just not enough for the über rich — they want more, like their own private island more (ahem, Johnny Depp). While some stars resist the urge to purchase their own islands, it doesn’t stop them from going all out with their choice of vacation location.
From Italy to Antigua, we put together the top 10 celebrity summer houses that are absolutely jaw-dropping. (A resort in Punta Cana owned by none other than Oscar de la Renta is one of our personal favourites).
These celebs don’t stop with location; amenities galore take precedence on just how awesome they are. Come on — outdoor movie theatres? Skateboard ramps? Private yachts? Where does it end?!
Honestly, we’re majorly jealous of what these celebs consider “vacationing.” Sigh.
This modern take on farmhouse living is perfectly landscaped and ready for the summer.
Tory Burch's Southampton hideaway is beautifully decorated (obviously...it's Tory) and dates back to 1929.
This manor is full of old-school charm, has awesome black & white tiling, and has a skateboard ramp for her three sons. It even warranted its own Vogue spread.
Obviously it's not summer without a ridiculous yacht. Better yet, Giorgio Armani's yacht. Docked in Saint-Tropez, France, this amazing terrace has the best view in our opinion. All this plus an Armani-clad crew equals perfection.
Brad and Angelina obviously have a house that goes way beyond a simple vacation home. Their chateau in the South of France sits on a casual 1,000 acres and has 35 rooms. Enough room for all the children, Angie?
This ultra-luxe Italian mansion is situated on Lake Como and is a place for George Clooney and his friends to 'unwind.' Why yes, we believe we could unwind here.
Overlooking the ocean at Parrot Cay, designer Donna Karan gave life to her philosophy of tranquility in this mini resort she built for herself and her kids. The perfect mix of luxury and natural paradise.
Mariah Carey's humble abode sits on the coast of Windermere Island in the Bahamas and was bought for a cool $5 million.
Johnny Depp has a picture-perfect getaway in the South of France. On top of this little gem, he also has a private island in the Bahamas.
Musha Bay is home to David Copperfield's mouth-watering island resort. This is luxury at its finest; the resort includes an outdoor movie theatre and world-class chefs for fine dining.
And the coolest home award goes to none other than the Oscar de la Renta. Located on the coast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Oscar has the perfect ocean view.
