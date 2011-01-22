10 Contrarian Ideas That Could Make You A Fortune In 2011

Photo: AP

There’s plenty of conventional thought out there about where to put your money in 2011.But you’re likely tired of that.



Citigroup polled some of its top strategists to get their top contrarian ideas for the year.

Have a look.

#1 It's time to go long Japan Trade: Buy Japanese Stocks (ETF - EWJ) Why: Currency to fall in value, earnings per share gaining momentum, and equities are now looking cheap. Analysts: Robert Buckland & Hasan Tevfik Source: Citi #2 Short U.S. material stocks Trade: Sell U.S. commodity stocks (NYSE: SLB, DOW, HAL, COP) Why: If the dollar appreciates, returns on commodities will be weak. Move out to hedge against U.S. stocks. Analyst: Tobias Levkovich Source: Citi #3 Go long U.S. small-cap companies Trade: Buy stocks of small and mid-cap companies (ETF - IWO) (ETF - SCHA) Why: Attractive price to book ratio, fewer credit risks and a recovering market make these good bets. Analyst: Scott Chronert Source: Citi #4 Opt for dividend growth strategies when buying equities Trade: Invest in companies with strong dividend growth (ADR - HBC) Why: Companies that have underperformed may expect higher dividends. HSBC expects 65c per share in 2013, compared with 34c in 2010. Analysts: Jonathan Stubbs and Adrian Cattley Source: Citi #5 Invest in Japanese financials Trade: Buy Japanese financial stocks (ADR - NMR) (ADR - MFG) (ADR - MTU) Why: Having underperformed for 5 years, the sector looks to beat market rates in the short term. Also linked to Japanese bonds which are expected to go up. Analyst: Kenji Abe Source: Citi #6 Go long Australian banks Trade: Buy stocks of Australian banks (ASX:ANZ - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group) (ASX:NAB - National Australia Bank) Why: Demand for commercial properties has increased lending to businesses. Australian Banks Index looks to do well with growing business credit. Analysts: Tony Brennan and Richard Schellbach Source: Citi #7 In emerging markets, go long China and Russia Trade: Buy Chinese, Russian and Korean stocks (ADR - PTR) (ADR - SNP) (ADR - MBT) Why: Foreign investors return to emerging markets, larger markets likely to see more volatility and large markets have better valuations. Analyst: Geoffrey Dennis Source: Citi #8 Go long on Korea and Taiwan Trade: Buy Korean and Taiwanese stocks (ADR - TSM) (ADR - CHT WI) (ADR - KEP) Why: 2010 underperformance made these markets cheaper. Their lower price to book ratio makes them better than other South Asian markets trading at higher ratios and struggling with inflation. Analyst: Markus Rosgen Source: Citi #9 Go long on LatAm's energy sector and Petrobras Trade: Buy Latin American energy stocks and Petrobras stocks (ADR - PBR.A) Why: A new government in Brazil signals hard-nose economic policies that could bring up Petrobras shares that dropped 30% last year. Petrobras' new oil discoveries could spur oil production and prices. Analyst: Matthew Hickman Source: Citi #10 Short retailers in Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa Trade: Sell CEEMEA retailing stocks Why: Bullish retails markets have boosted the price to book ratio and stocks are trading extremely high. Analysts fear such an uptick and think they are susceptible to low earnings per share. Analyst: Andrew Howell Source: Citi Prefer more convetional thought? Check out the most crowded and convetional trades of 2011 >

