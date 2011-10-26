10 People You Need To Suck Up To If You Want To Win The GOP Nomination

Who Is He: Founder of RedState.com Night-time talk radio host.

Why You Need Him: Posting at RedState.com is a great way to earn respect among sceptical and hard-to-please conservative activists. Erickson claims that he and his readers were instrumental in pushing the Republicans to demand more during the debt ceiling deal this summer. 'Had there not been people like me and others holding feet to the fire, we wouldn't have gotten as much as we got,' Erickson told New York Magazine. RedState's conference became the stage on which Rick Perry launched his campaign.

The Baggage You'll Carry: Erickson is a self-made pundit and it shows occasionally. He has gotten into embarrassing arguments with other pundits. And because his role in the conservative movement is more like a thermometer than a thermostat, he can turn cold to you the minute your campaign begins to slide among a critical mass of his readers.