10 Concept Cars That Could Soon Become A Reality

The Porsche 918 Spyder dominated the Geneva Motor Show in 2010, and it's set to dominate the world of supercars, too.

The concept displayed a vision that we've rarely seen from Porsche; supercar performance with an eco-conscious.

While Porsche had admitted the limited run 918 will be slightly watered down from the version that took our breath away, it insists the basic look and design will remain -- which is good news.

Look for the 918 on a footballers' drive very soon.