10 Concept Cars That Could Soon Become A Reality

Concept cars can be very hard to comprehend; will they make them or are they just a vision for the future?Well, here’s a top 10 list of concepts that are very likely to become a reality very soon.
The Porsche 918 Spyder dominated the Geneva Motor Show in 2010, and it's set to dominate the world of supercars, too.
The concept displayed a vision that we've rarely seen from Porsche; supercar performance with an eco-conscious.
While Porsche had admitted the limited run 918 will be slightly watered down from the version that took our breath away, it insists the basic look and design will remain -- which is good news.
Look for the 918 on a footballers' drive very soon.
Hyundai isn't famous for its innovative concepts -- or innovative cars, to be honest -- but the Curb marked the end to that stigma.
Debuting at the 2011 Detroit Motor Show, the Curb looked about as production-ready as a car can get. Ok, so the computer screens and oddly-styled tyres won't make the final cut, but still, it does look good.
Don't bet against this being available at a dealer near you in the future.
Lotus, Lotus, Lotus -- what is going on? The continued saga from the Norfolk-based company is turning into a bit of a soap opera.
Apparently, we're going to see 17890 new models from the company in the next few years -- and one of them will be the revival of the Esprit.
That is, if all goes to financial plan. With the recent government decline for extra funding, the 17890 new projects are looking less likely by the day.
So will it happen? Well, as long as Lotus can secure some funding, yes, but if they can't, no. It's a simple equation, really.
You'll have no doubt seen the incredible Lamborghini Aventador over the past few weeks?
Well, the Sesto Elemento Concept from last year was the basic blueprint for the Murcielago-replacement that we've all fallen in love with.
With technical innovations that mean a kerb weight of just 999kg and push-rod suspension, the Sesto Elemento was there to provide a platform for the Lambo designers to work from.
It obviously worked, too, because we've been given the 'kill a child if you look at it' Aventador. Well done chaps.
*UPDATE: Lamborghini is producing 20 Sestos, available in October >
If you're under 20-years of age, you've probably never heard of the Audi Quattro, but for all of the non-N-Dubz generation, they're more than familiar.
Audi decided to treat the fans to a 21st century version last year and it proved to be such a hit that the German marque has hinted it will be putting it into production.
The looks could brutalize a small camel, the specs could savage 911s and the name could put the frighteners on any sports car maker -- 2012 is going to be a good year.
Mazda are famous for creating one-off concepts that appeal to the eye.
They design supercars with gaping grills, huge power reserves and looks that could tear any sexually active male away from his naked lady. The problem is, though, they really put them into production.
The Shinari Concept, however, is different. Mazda has confirmed that the Shinari will form a base for their designers; a platform for their creative clever people to draw inspiration from.
So, you'll be seeing lots of this design on Mazda cars in the not too distant future.
Ferrari isn't very nice to Mercedes-Benz. First off all, it keeps beating them at Formula 1, and secondly because it keeps robbing its design ideas.
When Mercedes unleashed the CLS Shooting Brake, they must have been pleased. They rejuvenated an old-school design that hadn't been used for a few years -- but then Ferrari came and stole all their thunder with the FF.
Ok, so the FF caught all the headlines, but the CLS Shooting Brake is still a damn fine looking car.
The good news is that Mercedes plans to put the CLS SB into production and teach those Italians a lesson.
Soulster -- sounds a bit 1960s, hippie, doesn't it? Kia may not be the best at choosing attractive names for its models, but it's getting better at creating half decent cars.
The Soulster is very likely to hit production very soon, and it will undoubtedly be a hit for any who likes surfing, water and Kias.
The perfect car then for, erm…
BMW's efforts to reduce CO2 have been well-documented. It's always coming up with clever turbocharged engines that are reduced in capacity but produce more power and less emissions.
And with the ActiveE, it's taking that one step further.
The ActiveE is based on the 1-Series -- which isn't that great, really -- but it does have a 170hp electric motor which propels it to 60mph in just 4.5 seconds and provide a range of 100 miles. Impressive stuff.
0.1 seconds is all it takes, just one tenth of a second, one blink from the human eye.
That's all it takes to fall in love with the Pininfarina-designed Alfa Romeo 2uettottanta. If it's taken you 0.3 seconds to love it, don't worry, you're human.
Whether this car will ever hit production is debateable, but it's probably fair to say that most people would be happy with just a picture and 5 minutes alone.
