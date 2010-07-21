10 Company Perks That Will Make You Insanely Jealous

Ever wonder what it would feel like to wake up excited for another day at the office?
We scoured the nation for companies that are using innovative perks to keep their employees motivated and their business moving forward.
Great benefits pay dividends down the line by instilling a sense of community in the workplace.
Offerings like giving workers a chance to beef up their education or stay fit means senior staff will be better prepared to tackle big tasks when the going gets rough.
Putting employees at ease in the office also leads to more productive work hours. Many of these perks are aimed at the small stresses that force employees to duck out early or show up late.
From dog-sitting to dry-cleaning, these companies have got their workers covered.
Creating just one type of office perk is so limiting. At S.C. Johnson employees have access to a concierge service that will take care of just about any chore: from returning overdue library books to making sure your dry cleaning gets picked up on time.
Employees at Loadspring Solutions, an enterprise software firm in Massachusetts, have an extra incentive to get away from the office. The company will kick in up to $5000 and an extra week off for employees who travel outside the country.
For all the night scholars out there, J.M Smucker is the place to be. The sweets and spreads giant will reimburse employees 100% of tuition costs, with no limit. Nothing goes with PB&J like a PhD.
Genentech, Fortune magazine's 2006 #1 workplace, offers workers with pet peeves serious perks. Along with an on site barber and dentist, the company provides dog-sitting for all its employees.
Staffers at MillerCoors LLC are encouraged to spend extra hours doing product testing after their office work is done. Luckily that means enjoying the on site pubs at the company's Milwaukee and Chicago locations, with 13 varieties of beer available free of charge.
You know you're at a special company when you get free training to improve your next vacation. Chesapeake Energy Corp., one of the nation's biggest natural gas producers, offers free scuba certification to all its employees so they can enjoy company diving trips to Cozumel, Mexico.
Technically this perk takes place outside the office, but wow, it's still pretty awesome. Staffing firm Akraya sends professional cleaners to employees homes every two weeks.
Integrated Archive Systems is a data management firm in California that emphasises green solutions to corporate IT. Their employees get a green boost in the form of a $10,000 subsidy to purchase a hybrid vehicle.
Employees at SAS have no excuse for showing up to a meeting with a case of bedhead. On site perks include a barbershop, nail salon and skin care. You can even get detailing done on your car.
Social gaming giant Zynga likes to let its employees have a little fun too. CEO Mark Pincus throws a monthly poker game for his staff, complete with professional dealers and tons of cool prizes.
