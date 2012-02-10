10 Companies With Huge Management Red Flags

Environmental, social and governmental risk:



HP has been plagued by board dysfunction for much of the last decade, marked by a 'long string of questionable strategic and personnel decisions' according to GMI.

The company is now on its third CEO in less than two years. These moves have shaken confidence in the company's leadership and destroyed a ton of shareholder value.

And in 2010, the United States joined German and Russian authorities in investigating whether HP executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to Russian officials to win a contract in Russia.

Accounting risk:



Accounting red flags centre on asset and liability issues, as well as the fact that the debt to equity ration increased even further in 2011.

Source: GMI Ratings