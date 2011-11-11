10 Companies With Very Questionable Executive Pay Practices

Mike Jeffries

There are a few ways to spot shady executive pay practices.For instance if a CEO earns much more than other CEOs in his peer group. Or if he earns much more than other executives at his company. Or if he is getting rich while the company stock tanks.



This week GovernanceMetrics International identified the companies with the most red flags. They shared with us the 10 worst.

Teradyne CEO Michael A. Bradley received an average of $3.7 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Teradyne received red flags because its CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; his compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Constellation Brands CEO Robert Sands received an average of $7.2 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Constellation Brands received red flags because its CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; his compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Moody's Corporation CEO Raymond W. McDaniel received an average of $7.4 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Moody's Corporation received red flags because its CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; his compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; his pension benefits are not in line with other big companies; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Zimmer Holdings CEO David C. Dvorak received an average of $7.5 in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Zimmer Holdings received red flags because its CEO's compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak received an average of $9.42 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Medtronic received red flags because its CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; his compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Prudential Financial CEO John R. Strangfeld received an average of $18.3 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Prudential Financial received red flags because its CEO's compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; his pension benefits are not in line with other big companies; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Yahoo! Former CEO Carol A. Bartz received an average of $19.7 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Yahoo! received red flags because its former CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; her compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; her incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; her potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Aetna CEO Mark T. Bertolini received an average of $21 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Aetna received a red flag because its CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; his compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries received an average of $27.6 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Abercrombie & Fitch received red flags because its CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; his compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; his pension benefits are not in line with other big companies; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. Nabors Industries CEO Eugene M. Isenberg received an average of $32.2 million in annual compensation from 2008 to 2010. Nabors Industries received red flags because its CEO earned more than 3X the median pay of other named executives; his compensation did not reflect the company's share price over the past five years; his incentives were not based on diversified performance metrics; his potential severance package is not capped at 2X annual cash compensation; and more. Data provided by GovernanceMetrics International. 