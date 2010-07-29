10 Companies That Smashed Earnings Predictions

Earnings per share beat: 69%

Atlanta-based regional bank SunTrust swung to a second-quarter profit of $12 million, but a per-share loss of 11 cents, less than the 35-cent loss predicted by sell-side firms. SunTrust shares have gained 18% since the announcement. Still, they have decreased 5% during the past three months. SunTrust trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.6 and a price-to-sales ratio of 1.4 -- 54% and 16% discounts to peer averages. Of firms evaluating SunTrust, 10, or 19%, rate its stock 'buy,' while 19 rate it 'hold' and eight rank it 'sell.'

Source: The Street