10 companies that control almost everything we eat

Oxfam International has made a graphic showing how a handful of corporations control nearly everything we buy at the grocery store that comes in a packet.

The graphic focuses on 10 of the world’s most powerful food and beverage companies: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, Danone, Mars, Mondelez International, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nestle, and Associated British Foods.

Oxfam calls these companies the “Big 10” and keeps a scorecard on their environmental impact on a website devoted to the nonprofit’s “Behind The Brands” campaign.

The campaign aims to make the companies more environmentally and socially conscious.

According to one of Oxfam’s most recent reports, the “Big 10” emitted 263.7 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2013 and if the companies were a nation, it would be the 25th most polluting country in the world.

*This article was first published in July, 2014.

