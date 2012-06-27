10 Companies That Are Saving The World

Photo: NASA
The world is a pretty fragile ecosystem. What is more important than saving the world? Every day new apps are made, retailers unveil new sales strategies, and banks trade millions.But the following companies are the forward-thinking few that are focused on bettering the world.
Not every company can create new medicine or energy solutions to help us stay healthy now and in the future. But these companies focus their efforts on making the world a better place – and some of them make a ton of money doing it. Keeping the world afloat for generations is no easy task, but these are the public corporations that are focused on saving the world.
Biota (ASX:BTA) has been testing treatment of the human rhinovorus infection, otherwise known as the common cold. The test was run on asthmatics and showed a significant reduction in cold symptoms.
'Patients receiving the treatment demonstrated improved WUSS scores, as well as higher peak expiratory flow function, reduced need for asthma relief medication and lower incidence of viral infection compared to the controls.'
The average adult and adolescent typically has 2-4 colds per year. Americans spend $2.9 billion annually on over-the-counter medications, $400 million on drugs prescribed for symptomatic relief, and $1.1 billion on unnecessary prescriptions.
A subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company (DOW), FilmTec Corporation, develops the DOW FILMTEC. This product filters industrial, municipal, commercial, and home drinking water by reverse osmosis and nanofiltration elements.
A majority of Dow's customers are equipment manufacturers of water treatment systems, water treatment installation engineering companies, industrial water users, and public and private water utilities. The vast reach of the filtration system has a large impact on the filtration of water for many uses worldwide.
Sales of water- and wastewater-treatment equipment to industrial users are expected to rise to $22 billion by 2016, up from $14 billion in 2010.
For over 25 years, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been developing RTS,S, a malaria vaccine. The clinical trial is scheduled to continue through 2015 on over 15,000 children. In results from last October, the vaccine protected 47 per cent of the 6,000 children tested.
'Preliminary results from the trial of a malaria vaccine show that it protected nearly half of the children who received it from bouts of serious malaria'
Approximately 900,000 people each year from malaria. The economic impact of malaria to Africa is roughly $12 billion per year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill's transparent supply chain will force competitors to adopt greener sourcing practices
Chipotle' (CMG) extremely transparent supply chain sets it apart from other fast food chains. All of the beef at Chipotle is naturally raised, the cows are even fed an entirely vegetarian diet and are not treated with any type of antibiotic or hormone.
Along with a clean supply chain, 75 stores added solar panels in 2009 and one restaurant in Gurnee, IL, became the first restaraunt ever to receive a platinum certification in the LEED rating system for implimenting their own wind turbine.
50 million Americans are served fast food daily. Americans spend roughly $134 billion on fast food each year.
A123 Systems (AONE) has developed the Nanophosphate EXT, which is a battery designed to reduce or eliminate the need for heating or cooling systems in hybrid cars.
Tests have shown that the battery can retain more than 90 per cent of its initial capacity at 113 Fahrenheit, while also being able to deliver starting power at 22 below Fahrenheit.
'If it works as promised that would reduce the weight, complexity, and cost of future plug-in vehicles, bringing down their cost and moving them closer to mass-market competitiveness.'
The company has struggled immensely financially, but the product itself has the chance to significantly reduce the cost of electrified vehicles, which is already a growing market.
Pike Research forecasts an annual plug-in electric vehicle market in the United States of roughly 359,000 vehicles by 2017.
Tesla (TSLA) was founded in 2003 with the intention to 'prove that electric vehicles could be awesome,' according to their website.
The Tesla Roadster was the first entirely electric sports car, and the new Model S is an entirely electric luxury sedan. Tesla is attempting to evolve the perception of electric cars, and offers an energy friendly automobile without the standard electric look. In addition to selling the two cars, Tesla also sells lithium-ion battery packs to automakers who develop electric cars. The market for electric cars is growing, and Tesla is right in the centre of the action.
Tesla expects to see Model S reservations of 5,000 a quarter through the end of the year. The car currently sells for $57,000.
New Energy Technologies (NENE) and other scientists are working on brand new SolarWindow technology. This technology will allow the generation of electricity through glass that is see-through and contains a wiring system that is conductive to generate and transport the electricity.
'Ultimately, a fully functional SolarWindow product will lead to an overall improvement of power and an efficiency that has not been seen in the sustainable window market.'
There are nearly five million commercial buildings and 80 million single detached homes in America. The SolarWindow technology is under development for commercial application in such buildings. Switching a personal home to solar can save roughly $1,050 per year.
Google (GOOG) has invested in a number of clean energy products. According to its website, the company says it has invest over $915 million into renewable energy. Below are the investments Google has made.
Recurrent Energy: Large scale photovoltaic (PV) projects in California that serves roughly 1.4 million people.
Clean Power Finance: Financing for rooftop solar, 40 per cent of residential solar systems sold in U.S. in 2010 were facilitated by Clean Power Finance's platform.
SolarCity: Solar for thousands of residential rooftops. SolarCity in conjunction with other investors finances $1.28 billion in solar projects.
Brightsource: Concentrated solar power at scale. Google funded a project that is expected to generate 392 gross megawatts of solar energy.
Atlantic Wind Connection: A superhighway for clean energy transmission. This project will connect 6,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines.
Alta Wind Energy centre: Harnessing winds of the Mojave. The project will generate 1,550 megawatts of energy, enough to power 450,000 homes.
Shepherd's Flat: One of the world's largest wind farms. Shepherd's Flat will generate 845 megawatts.
Peace Garden Wind Farms: Opening up more financing for wind. This project is expected to produce 169.5 megawatts of power in North Dakota.
Photovoltaics in Germany: Investing in clean energy overseas. Google estimates the system will pay for itself in approximately 7.5 years, as it invests $15 million over a 30-year lifespan.
Makani Power: Airborne wind turbines that sweep across the sky to collect wind energy. Makani Power can generate up to 100 megawatts, enough to power 100,000 homes.
