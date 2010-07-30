10 Companies Making A Killing After Laying Off Their Employees

It’s earnings season around the world. Many companies have beat analysts’ estimates and sometimes even their own expectations.
A few of those companies that are now happy with their earnings have cut jobs to do it. Laying off employees can obviously slash expenses and generate more profit (although Verizon recently put the blame on its quarterly loss on the cost of firing 11,000 people).
We looked at businesses that had beat analysts’ estimates in their last quarterly results and checked if some of them had cut jobs in the past 12 months.
Find out for whom letting go personnel hasn’t been a disadvantage.
Layoffs: 1,000 job cuts announced in February 2010
Q2 results: 68 cents a share
Analysts' estimates: 41 cents a share
Layoffs: 1,590 job cuts announced in January 2010
Latest quarterly results: $3 billion operating profit in Q3 2010; yearly outlook raised
Analysts' estimates: $2.7 billion operating profit
Layoffs: 2,500 job cuts announced in January 2010
Q2 results: 24 cents a share, with a $5.5 billion revenue, a two-per cent increase
Analysts' estimates: 21 cents a share
Layoffs: 2,500 jobs cut in April 2010
Q2 results: 39 cents a share excluding items, with a earning of $337.8 million
Analysts' estimates: 29 cents a share excluding items
Layoffs: 3,700 job cuts by 2013 announced in July 2009; most them were to be completed by the end of 2010
Q2 results (ending June 2010): $1.53 billion net profit, up from $445 million a year earlier
Analysts' estimates: $1.28 billion net profit
Layoffs: 3,800 employees job cuts announced on July 7, 2010
Q2 Results: 55 cents per share, with a net income of $3.06 billion
Analysts' estimates: 48 cents per share
Layoffs: Over 5,800 jobs cut, with 5,000 layoffs announced in January 2009 to be completed in 2010; 800 additional layoffs announced in November 2009 and a smaller scale layoff round in June 2010
Latest quarterly results: 51 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates
Analysts' estimates: 46 cents a share
Layoffs: 6,000 job cuts announced in May 2010
Latest quarterly results: 60 cents a share
Analysts' estimates: 53 cents a share
Layoffs: 9,000 job cuts announced in June 2010, on top of the 25,000 jobs cut announced in 2008, to be completed in 2011
Q2 results: $1.09 cents a share, with $30.85 billion revenue
Analysts' estimates: $1.05 a share, with $29.82
Layoffs: 30,000 to 50,000 job cuts announced in December 2008 for the following three years
Q2 results: 28 cents a share, with $3.12 billion net income
Analysts' estimates: 23 cents a share
