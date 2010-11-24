These Are The 10 Naughtiest Companies When It Comes To Customer Service

The biggest shopping season of the year has finally arrived, but some companies aren’t sharing in the holiday spirit.
Tod Marks at Consumer Reports compiled a list of 10 companies with unfriendly customer service policies that may make you want to stay away. We’re publishing the list with permission.
Offers a 14-day grace period to return computers, monitors, camcorders, and digital cameras.
Doubled to $350 the Early Termination Fee imposed on consumers who cancel their smart-phone contract after the 30-day grace period. Mercifully, Verizon kept the penalty at $175 for consumers with conventional cell phones.
It's bad enough that companies force you to pay for gas you never use if you choose not to refuel the vehicle yourself. But Dollar is even more penny pinching by demanding customers present a receipt to prove that they filled up the tank within 10 miles of the drop-off location or face a fee to top off the tank and the labour required to do so.
If mail-in rebates weren't enough of a headache, SanDisk, which frequently dangles promotional offers for its memory cards, is a big fan of mail-in rebates which are issued in the form of a gift card. What's wrong with an instant rebate at the register, a practice that the rival company Lexar began based on customer feedback?
Proving that high shipping fees are not necessarily a thing of the past, the department store chain calculates its freight charges on the dollar amount of the order, not the size and weight of the package. The base fee is $5.95 for orders under $25, to as much as $23.95 for those $300 or more. And that's standard delivery.
The California-based satellite TV firm, which has more than 18.7 million subscribers, has a policy that automatically extends a customer's contract for another 24 months if any new equipment is added. If that policy rubs you the wrong way and you want to cancel your service, the penalty is an early termination fee.
