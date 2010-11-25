These Are The 10 Nicest Companies When It Comes To Customer Service

The holiday shopping season is finally here, and certain companies are really getting in the spirit.
Tod Marks at Consumer Reports compiled a list of 10 companies with awesome customer service policies that will make you want to shop there. We’re publishing the list with permission.
Two pieces of checked luggage, no charge. And that includes bulky freight such as golf clubs and skis.
100 per cent product satisfaction guarantee. Return anything at any time for any reason.
Open-ended return policy for virtually everything the warehouse retailer sells minus some home electronics, which come with a still-generous 90-day return period.
While the FCC is proposing that cell carriers alert consumers who are about to exceed their plans' monthly minutes allotment, which could lead to significant overage charges, this company is already practicing due diligence and giving its customers a heads up.
For customer service the old-fashioned way, shoppers can call a toll-free number and speak to a human being without wading through an arcane automated menu system. Alternatively, Orvis offers live-chat with support staff, e-mail queries, and a guaranteed response time of two hours or less.
The travel website never charges a fee to cancel or change a room booking. But it's still imperative to check the hotel's specific reservation policy to avoid any penalty imposed by the chain.
No receipt, no problem. Customers can return most items to a Walmart store for a cash refund (for purchases under $25), a gift card (for purchases over $25), or even exchange. There's one catch: More than three such returns within 45 days requires a manager's approval.
It's no fun being sick, but if you need an antibiotic, the Florida-based supermarket chain will have its pharmacies dispense up to a 14-day supply for some of the most common generic ones free. All you need is a proper prescription.
