10 Companies BHP Could Buy Instead Of Overpaying For Potash

Anyone who’s been watching the market knows about BHP’s (BHP) hostile takeover bid for the giant fertiliser producer Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (POT).



We’ve also all been wowed by the future for agricultural fertilizers, given the world’s growing food needs:

1) The global population is growing.

2) Consumption of agricultural products will likely grow at an even faster rate given that rising wealth levels in developing countries leads to richer diets.

3) If everyone in China and India one day eat like Americans and Europeans, then future global agricultural demand will be enormous.

Yet while Potash may have a great long-term story, there’s a such thing as over-paying for an acquisition. It’s also important that company executives don’t become obsessed with a single takeover target.

In the case of BHP’s bid for Potash Corp, it already looks like BHP will be forced to pay up if it wants succeed. This is because BHP’s takeover attempt isn’t a friendly one. Potash has rejected the offer and is playing hard to get. Potash shares are already trading well above BHP’s initial $130 offer price for the company, at just under $148 right now. This equates to a massive $43.9 billion market cap, and a $47.2 billion enterprise value for Potash Corp.

While BHP, with its $200 billion market cap, has the capacity to acquire Potash (some even think BHP could bid as much as $200 for the shares), it could also buy a lot of other agricultural-related companies for this price.

At the same, time, even if BHP goes ahead with its Potash Corp bid and succeeds, other agriculture-related players could be targeted as future takeover targets by other companies. The cat’s out of the bag, agriculture is in-play and many small companies would be chump change for a large company like BHP, its competitor Rio Tinto (RTP), or others. Already, many of the following names have jumped on news of a Potash bid, but their stocks are still well below past highs….

