10 Companies BHP Could Buy Instead Of Overpaying For Potash

Anyone who’s been watching the market knows about BHP’s (BHP) hostile takeover bid for the giant fertiliser producer Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (POT).
We’ve also all been wowed by the future for agricultural fertilizers, given the world’s growing food needs:
1) The global population is growing.
2) Consumption of agricultural products will likely grow at an even faster rate given that rising wealth levels in developing countries leads to richer diets.
3) If everyone in China and India one day eat like Americans and Europeans, then future global agricultural demand will be enormous.
Yet while Potash may have a great long-term story, there’s a such thing as over-paying for an acquisition. It’s also important that company executives don’t become obsessed with a single takeover target.
In the case of BHP’s bid for Potash Corp, it already looks like BHP will be forced to pay up if it wants succeed. This is because BHP’s takeover attempt isn’t a friendly one. Potash has rejected the offer and is playing hard to get. Potash shares are already trading well above BHP’s initial $130 offer price for the company, at just under $148 right now. This equates to a massive $43.9 billion market cap, and a $47.2 billion enterprise value for Potash Corp.
While BHP, with its $200 billion market cap, has the capacity to acquire Potash (some even think BHP could bid as much as $200 for the shares), it could also buy a lot of other agricultural-related companies for this price.
At the same, time, even if BHP goes ahead with its Potash Corp bid and succeeds, other agriculture-related players could be targeted as future takeover targets by other companies. The cat’s out of the bag, agriculture is in-play and many small companies would be chump change for a large company like BHP, its competitor Rio Tinto (RTP), or others. Already, many of the following names have jumped on news of a Potash bid, but their stocks are still well below past highs….
Market capitalisation: 31.87B
Enterprise Value: 34.20B
What They Do: Monsanto is the world's largest seed producer, and a global provider of agricultural products for farmers. It supplies seeds, biotechnology trait products and herbicides to farmers to produce foods for consumers and feed for animals.
Latest Interesting Development: 'Monsanto Co. spent $2.18 million in the second quarter to lobby the federal government on a proposed changes to U.S. patent law...'
Where to learn more: Monsanto
Market capitalisation: 10.97B
Enterprise Value: 11.82B
What They Do: Agrium is a retailer of agricultural products and services in North and South America, and a global producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The company has over 10,000 employees and operates 826 retail centres, 37 terminals and 18 distribution centres throughout the Americas.
Latest Interesting Development: 'Credit Suisse kept its Outperform Rating and US$77 Price Target on Agrium' when the company put in a proposal to buy Australia's AWB.
Where to learn more: Agrium
Market capitalisation: 189.35M
Enterprise Value: 189.35M
What They Do: Origin Agritech Limited is a technology-focused crop seed company serving mainland China, which specialises in research and development, production, sale and distribution of agricultural crop seeds.
Latest Interesting Development: Origin featured in Alphaville's '6 Stocks Showing Unusual Volume Changes Ahead of Earnings'
Where to learn more: Origin Agritech
Market capitalisation: 114.44M
Enterprise Value: 114.44M
What They Do: AgFeed Industries is engaged in animal nutrition and commercial hog producing in China, through its indirect operating subsidiaries. While not a fertiliser company, animal products play into the same long-term food consumption trends.
Latest Interesting Development: AgFeed announced it was acquiring the operations and assets of M2P2 LLC - an American hog production company based in Iowa.
Where to learn more: AgFeed
Market capitalisation: 320.51M
Enterprise Value: 320.51M
What They Do: China Agritech is a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries like Anhui Agritech and Beijing Agritech, manufactures and sells organic liquid compound fertilizers, organic granular compound fertilizers and related agricultural products in China.
Latest Interesting Development: 'China Agritech Inc. reported second-quarter results Thursday that topped Wall Street forecasts, sending the company's stock soaring,' reported Bloomberg.
Where to learn more: China Agritech
Market capitalisation: 15.13M
What They Do: Terra Industries Inc, with its subsidiaries, is a producer and marketer of nitrogen products, that serves agricultural and industrial markets. It is owned by CF Industries.
Latest Interesting Development: 'fertiliser producer CF Industries Holdings Inc posted a lower-than-expected profit on Thursday as integration costs for recently acquired rival Terra Industries drained profit,' reported Reuters.
Where to learn more: Terra
Market capitalisation: 399.47M
Enterprise Value: 399.47M
What They Do: Yongye International, via its main operating subsidiary, Yongye Nongfeng, is involved in the manufacturing, research and development of plant and animal feed used in the agriculture industry in mainland China.
Latest Interesting Development: Yongye International reported that 'its second-quarter earnings more than quadrupled from a year ago on growth from its existing customer base of Chinese farmers.'
Where to learn more: Yonge
Market capitalisation:102.53M
Enterprise Value: -64.52M
What They Do: Agria Corporation is a holding company that primarily conducts its operations in China through contractual arrangements with Taiyuan Primalights and Shenzhen Guanli, but also operates in the New Zealand agriculture market.
Latest Interesting Development: 'The securing of a new cornerstone shareholder with Agria Corporation... enabled PWG to retire $207 million of debt.'
Where to learn more: Agria Investor Relations
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.