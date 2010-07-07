10 Common Networking Gaffes You Should Avoid

Photo: www.army.mil

Networking involves a lot more than handing out your business card and waiting for something magical to happen.As we’ve described, it takes time, effort, and a good give-and-take to build up the professional relationships that will work to your advantage.



But some bad networking practices are definitely more detrimental than others. A recent HuffPo article by Liz Ryan, author of Happy About Online Networking, exemplifies a few common gaffes that can permanently damage relationships and have you crossed off contact lists.

Are you engaging in any of these bad practices?

From The Huffington Post:

– Writing to a stranger to say “I read about [your new job/your promotion/your blog] in the paper — let’s talk about ways to collaborate. Here are six of my articles for you to read, then call me!”…

– Writing to an unsuspecting employed person through LinkedIn to say “Do you know which hiring manager in your company is in charge of hiring Purchasing Agents?”

– Sending out marketing blasts en masse via Facebook….

– Writing to someone with a note saying “We met at a networking event last year and I just found your card. I wasn’t job-hunting then but I am now and I’d love to get together and get your advice since you work in the same field. How about next Thursday?”

– Going to a networking lunch or coffee with a person who didn’t know you from Adam before you made the outreach, and saying “I know we’re both busy, so let’s get down to business. I need you to [introduce me to the most important person you know/critique my resume/read my business plan].”

Read the rest of the gaffes over at HuffPo >

And don’t miss our complete guide on How To Network Like A Pro >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.