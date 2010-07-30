10 Mistakes You'll Probably Make When You Start A Business, And What You Should Do Instead

Doesn't it sound nice to kick back, relax, and just watch all your employees do all the work for you while the money rolls in? You know you want to do this, so how do you make this dream come true?

Well, it isn't by hiring people right away. When you are first starting out you are going to have to do more work than you'll want to.

Hiring is a great idea, but if you don't understand what the employees job duties are, how they are going to accomplish their tasks, and what roadblocks they are going to face, you'll just end up hiring employees that don't meet your expectations.

Before you hire someone for a new position in your company, make sure you first put yourself in their shoes. Once you understand what they are going to go through, you can then hire someone.